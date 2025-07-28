Vance Absurdly Claims Trump Is Totally Transparent On Epstein

During a Monday visit to a Canton, OH steel manufacturer,JD Vance dug Donald Trump deeper into the Epstein files hole by claiming his boss has been advocating for full transparency.

Don't stop laughing.

Trump has been vehemently covering up, dismissing, claiming hoaxes and deep state conspiracies over the Epstein files to avoid releasing them.

Pam Bondi did all the dirty work.

It wasn't the media that focused on Epstein 20 years later, JD.

It was Trump's MAGA/QAnon base of supporters led by Bongino, Patel and Trump himself that were promised the release of the Epstein files for years. They hoped it would uncover a Democratic pedophile ring of elites.

QAnon began as a conspiratorial group enraptured with pedophiles.

Instead, they got a Trump cover-up and nothin' else.

VANCE: For four years under Joe Biden's Department of Justice, the media didn't give a damn about the Epstein files or about the Epstein case. For literally 20 years, the story about this scumbag, and he is a scumbag pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, he's dead now. But for 20 years, you had Obama and George W. Bush's Department of Justice go easy on this guy. They didn't fully investigate the case. They didn't show any curiosity about the case. And now Donald J. Trump is asking his Department of Justice to show full transparency. And somehow that's a criticism of Donald J. Trump and not Barack Obama and George W. Bush. If you want to criticize the people who aren't showing full transparency, you ought to go after the administrations that went easy on Jeffrey Epstein, the administrations that concealed this case for 20 years, and the administrations that failed to show full transparency. Donald J. Trump, I'm telling you, he's got nothing to hide. His administration has got nothing to hide. And that's why he's been an advocate for full transparency in this case. He's going to keep on being an advocate for full transparency.

Vance called Epstein a scumbag pedophile. So why did Trump pal around with Epstein?

It wasn't for the food.

I'll give Vance a new conspiracy.

The MAGA supporters within the FBI and DOJ put a lid on all mentions of Trump within the Epstein files so that they weren't used against him in 2024.

Vance's 'look-over-there' and not at Trump approach is tired and only makes the MAGA cult angrier.