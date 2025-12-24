Epstein Files Cover Up Is The Republican Party's Full-Time Job

During the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump and the QAnon acolytes that surround him could not stop talking about how the Democrats and former President Joe Biden were hiding investigatory materials related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his network of high-powered human-trafficking perverts. Yet once Trump returned to office, lo and behold, it was his own administration—and the Republican Party—that spent the better part of a year doing everything in its power to avoid releasing the long-promised files to the public.

Here are 27 times Trump and his yes-men have covered up the Epstein files.

You’ll never guess which notorious files Trump forgot to declassify

Three days into his second term, Trump ordered the declassification of files pertaining to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy… but forgot to sign one important set of orders.

Trump won't rule out pardoning notorious sex offender he partied with

Trump refused to rule out the possibility that he could grant clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping her ex-boyfriend Epstein sexually exploit and traffic underage girls.

Watch GOP lawmaker get caught BS-ing about Jeffrey Epstein

GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri appeared on CNN with Kasie Hunt, and it was certainly something to behold.

'It's a hoax': Trump continues to flail over Epstein files sh-tshow

The country, and that includes some MAGA faithfuls, aren’t letting go of the White House’s attempt to brush off the unreleased Epstein files and Trump is seemingly starting to squirm under the spotlight.

Trump thinks Obama slander will dull furor over Epstein files

Trump ordered congressional Republicans to change the subject if ever asked about his administration's refusal to release the Epstein files.

Watch Mike Johnson try to show he’s totally not scared of the Epstein files

House Speaker Mike Johnson seemed rather anxious in defending his decision to block any votes related to the Epstein files scandal before the chamber departed for its summer break.

Guess who's reportedly named in the Epstein files

Trump was reportedly told in May that his name appears multiple times in the trove of documents the Department of Justice possesses about convicted sex offender Epstein—a bombshell revelation that sheds light into why Trump is so desperate to keep the files under wraps.

Epstein fallout comes for Trump enabler DeSantis

There is no doubt that the American public is pissed off about Trump’s cover-up around the Epstein files—and his most loyal Republican minions are feeling the wrath.

Trump has Epstein files on the brain as presser goes off the rails

During a press conference, Trump whiffed a softball question about a Fox News report that FBI Director Kash Patel recovered secret documents related to the probe of Trump’s connections to Russia during the 2016 election. Instead of addressing the question directly, Trump ranted vaguely about his own administration’s inability to release its files on Epstein.

GOP's latest attempt to distract from Epstein scandal is so dumb

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma continued his craven bootlicking in service to Trump by promoting a brand-new Russiagate conspiracy theory to deflect from the president’s failure to release the long-promised Epstein files.

Trump team is still trying—and failing—to evade Epstein scandal

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about a federal judge blocking the release of grand jury documents related to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump speaks candidly about longtime friendship with Epstein—just kidding

Trump’s Oval Office press conference was once again derailed by a question about his alleged child sex-trafficking former pal.

Trump lackey trips up when asked about Epstein files

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett, America’s most frightened congressman, found himself in a pickle when CNN host Dana Bash asked him about the Justice Department’s delay in releasing its long-promised files.

Trump uses his favorite excuse when it comes to the Epstein files

Trump responded to the mounting pressure from accusers and members of his own party to release the Epstein files by insisting, once again, that not only was he releasing the files, but that they were a “hoax” concocted by Democratic operatives to tarnish his accomplishments.

Guess what the White House is doing now to bury Epstein secrets

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky revealed that a billionaire “on Epstein’s black book” is bankrolling ads against him, joining in Trump’s pressure campaign against Republicans pushing for the release of government data on Epstein.

Watch spineless Mike Johnson squirm over the Epstein files

Johnson appeared on CNN, and things got predictably uncomfortable when he was asked whether he’d allow a vote on a bipartisan bill from Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California that would compel the full release of the Epstein files.

Republicans desperately try to spin Trump's gross Epstein note

Trump's defenders came up with an embarrassing and implausible lie to distance their Dear Leader from the vile birthday note he wrote to convicted sex offender Epstein, ridiculously claiming the signature on the document is not Trump's—when it very obviously is.

'There's a lot of smoke': Congressman slams Trump over Epstein scandal

Democratic Rep. Dave Min of California appeared on CNN to discuss the ongoing investigation into the federal government’s documents related to Epstein's crimes. Min, a member of the House Oversight Committee, had just seen Trump’s perverse birthday card to the convicted sex offender—the one Trump denied existed.

Oops! House speaker didn't mean to say Trump was an FBI informant

Johnson did an about-face, expressing his uncertainty about the “terminology” he used in September when he claimed that sex scandal-plagued Trump was "an FBI informant” working to take down Epstein.

Watch House speaker fumble question on Epstein cover-up

Johnson was asked on Oct. 7 whether his delay in swearing in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a special election for Arizona's 7th District two weeks before, was related to fears over a forced vote on releasing the government’s files on Epstein.

Arizona's senators are fed up with Mike Johnson's BS

Johnson was confronted in the halls of the Capitol by Arizona Sens. Ruben Gallego and Mark Kelly over his flimsy excuse for refusing to swear in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won her special election in September.

‘Release the damn files’: Outgoing GOP senator slams Trump over Epstein

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is no longer facing reelection, is standing strong in his conviction that the Trump administration should release the long-promised Epstein files.

House GOP: You gotta trust us on the Epstein files and Trump

House Republican leaders insisted there is nothing at all damning about Trump in the government’s Epstein files—but they still won't release the files.

Watch Karoline Leavitt fail to explain the Epstein ‘hoax’

During a White House briefing, Leavitt struggled to explain what exactly is the Democratic "hoax" surrounding the Epstein files—a claim that she and Trump have both made.

Pam Bondi has really pissed off MAGA

Trump's Make America Great Again movement is looking for a scapegoat as its members rage about the Trump administration's announcement that there are no bombshell files about convicted sex offender Epstein.

Pam Bondi dodges easy question about Trump and Epstein

Bondi stonewalled and deflected straightforward questions from Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island during a Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee hearing, leaving the impression of someone with a lot to hide.

Trump acts suspicious as hell when asked about Ghislaine Maxwell

Things got weird during a press conference, when Trump was asked whether he would consider pardoning convicted sex trafficker Maxwell—whose appeal to overturn her conviction was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.