Some Trumpers Furious ‘Mass Deportations’ No Longer MAGA’s Big Message

I recently reported that with a very gloomy outlook for the GOP in the midterms, the White House and “top House Republican officials” have instructed Republican members to stop talking about “mass deportations” and start talking about deporting violent criminals instead.

It turns out some of Trump’s white nationalist besties are beside themselves. A group of them have formed the Mass Deportation Coalition “to lobby the Trump administration to refocus its efforts on deporting all eligible migrants,” Politico has reported.

The group commissioned new polling to prove its dubious thesis that mass deportations is the path to Republican victories in November. According to Politico, the polls found that 66 percent of likely 2026 voters support deporting any migrants in the country illegally.

That may be true in theory but the deportation devils are in the details – such as when housing construction is slowed or halted. Or when a first-grader is left home alone after her father is whisked off. Or when American citizens are murdered for documenting arrests. There’s a reason Trump is nearly 10 points underwater on the issue of immigration and it’s clearly not because he’s been too lenient.

The new coalition includes white nationalist think tanks such as Project 2025’s Heritage Foundation, the Federation for American Immigration Reform and American Moment.

American Moment was profiled by Politico in a 2023 article that described the group as “a small but scrappy organization" founded in 2021 “with the backing" of then-Senator J.D. Vance." Vance is now a board member emeritus of American Moment.

So, it stands to reason that Vance is working somewhere in this scheme to keep “mass deportations” alive and to sabotage the Trump White House/Mike Johnson talking points.

The group probably also has money from the likes of Elon Musk and Vance sugar daddy Peter Thiel. Maybe Tucker Carlson, too. Politico’s 2023 article about American Moment found that its budget had gone grown that year to between $1.5-$2 million from $700,000 in 2021-2022. Two of its three buckets of donors reportedly included “ideologically motivated donors who are aligned [with] the populist-nationalist cause” and, first-time donors out of Silicon Valley who have taken a shine to reactionary politics.”

Let them fight!