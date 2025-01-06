Mike Johnson's Delusion: We Will Do Everything In 'One Big Beautiful Bill'

Newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson told MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo that he will pass one big beautiful bill that will encompass border security, massive deportations, tax cuts, raising and then eliminating the debt ceiling in one fell swoop.

See, governing is easy-peasy.

With such a small majority in the House his ideas are delusional.

BARTIROMO: Have you spoken with President Trump about what he prefers? Does he want one large reconciliation package to include border security deportations as well as tax extensions, or does he want two, as Senator Lindsey Graham has been working on?

JOHNSON: Yeah, he and I have talked about this quite a bit, as you might imagine, over the last few months, determining the pros and cons of the two different strategies.

I respect Lindsey Graham and all my friends who kind of preferred a two-step strategy.

The idea would be get something done on the border and maybe defense spending right out of the blocks very quickly in what we would call a skinny reconciliation bill, and then do the rest of it in a larger chunk later.

But I think at the end of the day, President Trump is going to prefer, as he likes to say, one big beautiful bill.

And there's a lot of merit to that, because we can put it all together, one big up or down vote, which can save the country, quite literally, because there are so many elements to it, and it'll give us a little bit more time to negotiate that and get it right.