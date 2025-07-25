Trump: I'm 'Allowed' To Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

When you're a star, they let you do it
By Conover KennardJuly 25, 2025

Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is all over the news. Maxwell is currently appealing her 20-year prison sentence, so she met with Trump's former top criminal defense attorney, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, for the second day.

When questioned by reporters this morning about Maxwell, Trump said some interesting things.

"Would you consider a pardon or a commutation for Ghislaine Maxwell if she cooperated?" a reporter asked.

"It's something I haven't thought about," Trump said. "It's something I'm allowed to do, but it's something I have not thought about."

A reporter asked, "What do you hope Todd Blanche gets out of the meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell?"

"People should really focus on how well the country is doing, or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup," the man who attempted a coup on Jan. 6th to cling to power after losing the election to Joe Biden said.

REPORTER: What do you hope Todd Blanche gets out of the meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell?

TRUMP: People should really focus on how well the country is doing or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-25T13:46:28.864Z

Sure, don't focus on the criminal sitting in the White House who secured immunity for his crimes; instead, focus on former President Barack Obama. What Trump is doing is so obvious. And if he pardons Maxwell for her heinous crimes, then she must have something on him.

And we're so close to Trump claiming an autopen was used to sign Epstein's birthday card message:

REPORTER: Do you maintain that you did not write a letter for Jeffrey Epstein's birthday?

TRUMP: Somebody could've written a letter and used my name

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-25T13:48:17.855Z

