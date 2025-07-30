'A Big Ass Deal': White House Is 'Furious' Over Fallout From Epstein Cover-Up

With each passing day, the Epstein cover-up from the Trump administration gets worse. And Donald J. Trump keeps inadvertently telling on himself. On Tuesday, for example, Trump said that Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell victim Virginia Giuffre was one of the people Jeffrey Epstein "stole" from the "spa" at Mar-A-Lago. Trump is denigrating her even after she died, talking about Giuffre as if she's a piece of property he owned. Giuffre worked as a spa attendant at Mar-a-Lago when she was 16 years old -- a child.

Pedo-gate is not going to fade away, and it's starting to fracture the MAGA movement. Of course, there are Trump's die-hard supporters who won't draw a line in the sand even when it comes to pedophilia.

While the White House feels the administration deserves credit for things like the big, hideous bill that will rip health care away from Americans, among other things, they feel they can't take a victory lap because the Trump's scandal is "a big ass deal," and "POTUS is furious."

"When you’re working 12 to 15 hours a day to solve real problems and you turn on the TV and see people talking about Jeffrey Epstein, that’s frustrating," a senior White House official told Politico. "That’s where the president’s mindset is."

“POTUS is clearly furious,” said a person close to the White House. “It’s the first time I’ve seen them sort of paralyzed.”

Via Politico:

A senior White House official told POLITICO the president is frustrated with his staff’s inability to tamp down conspiracy theories they once spread and by the wall of media coverage that started when Attorney General Pam Bondi released information from the Epstein case that was already in the public domain. “He feels there are way bigger stories that deserve attention,” the senior White House official said. After the Bondi release, voices on the MAGA right from Steve Bannon to Laura Loomer criticized the Trump administration for its handling of the controversy, warning it threatened to “consume his presidency.” Then last week The Wall Street Journal published a story alleging Trump sent Epstein a lewd birthday message. The president has denied sending the letter and filed a defamation suit against the paper. The frustration stems, in part, from an understanding that this is “a vulnerability,” said a White House ally. Trump has famously had his finger on the pulse of the Republican base for more than a decade but has, for now, lost the ability to dominate the narrative. That threatens to undermine the momentum and sense of invincibility the GOP felt at the beginning of the month when they were getting ready to boast about a slew of new tax cuts and border funding as their opening pitch to voters ahead of the 2026 midterms.

And while all of this is happening, the victims of the most notorious sex trafficking pedophile in history are being disregarded because powerful, wealthy men are more important to this White House than the young women and children Epstein and Maxwell preyed upon.