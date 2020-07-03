Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Friday News Dump: Ghislaine Maxwell Is Finally Arrested, And Other News

There must be a lot of people who are very nervous over the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend.
By Susie Madrak

So now we know why Trump and Barr were so driven to get rid of SDNY chief Geoffrey Berman and replace him with an inexperienced Trump hack: They were probably trying to block this investigation!

*****************

And finally: a short Twitter essay!


DEPARTMENT OF 'NEXT JULY 4TH WILL BE BETTER'

And finally, my own favorite Independence Day ritual: Listening to songs from the musical "1776" (we sing this first one to Amato):

You see that wooden platform on which so many of the Founders signed the Declaration? I got to stand there, where it happened. It was the highlight of my life.

Remember, America was never more than an ideal, falling short in many ways -- but if we all do our part, we will come so much closer to making it a reality this year.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us