Friday News Dump: Ghislaine Maxwell Is Finally Arrested, And Other News

So now we know why Trump and Barr were so driven to get rid of SDNY chief Geoffrey Berman and replace him with an inexperienced Trump hack: They were probably trying to block this investigation!

Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, agreed to a detention hearing in Manhattan https://t.co/39izEV3NpE — Bloomberg (@business) July 2, 2020

U.S. prosecutor calls on Prince Andrew to speak With FBI After Ghislaine Maxwell's arresthttps://t.co/hvji0rMz6H — TIME (@TIME) July 2, 2020

That Ghislaine Maxwell felt safer hiding in the U.S. where she thought Barr & Trump would protect her, rather than fleeing abroad where they may extradite her to various countries where she & Epstein (and others) committed their crimes, is pretty damning, imo. https://t.co/e8nwaHl9q6 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) July 2, 2020

US Prosecutor Says Ghislaine Maxwell Played ‘Critical Role’ In Epstein’s Abuse Of Underage Girls https://t.co/XyMLEJWlTh pic.twitter.com/rlMTeIpQdo — Constitutional Nobody (@USSANews) July 2, 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell's $1million 4,500 sq ft home on 156 acres in Bradford NH https://t.co/3H8GOHyzmb via @MailOnline — TJP (@favoritesch_tjp) July 2, 2020

Maxwell is remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals, after a short hearing devoted to preliminaries. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 2, 2020

Here is the original series #PerversionofJustice as it was published in November 2018. https://t.co/9pxqrURp7t — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) June 10, 2020

The Justice Department is considering replacing the US attorney in Brooklyn with a senior department official close to Attorney General William #Barr, officials briefed on the matter said. https://t.co/bcpTbsqLRg

By @davidgshortell @evanperez @KaraScannell#JusticeDepartment — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) July 2, 2020

Tucker Carlson for President 2024? GOP donors and conservative media are taking the idea seriously in -- my dive into all the chatter on @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/llPROxN2Gj — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) July 2, 2020

AP EXCLUSIVE: In a letter, Gen. Milley confirmed some soldiers mobilized to DC last month were issued bayonets. Defense documents also show some were not trained in riot response.



Full story from ⁦@JimLaPorta⁩ and myself👇 https://t.co/6PtO5UPXia — Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) July 2, 2020

The Washington Redskins name has been a hotly contested debate for decades.



Now @FedEx, the title sponsor of the team's stadium, has asked Washington to change its name.https://t.co/JXVvULDlrr — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) July 2, 2020

FedEx, which sponsors the stadium they play in, has joined Nike and Pepsi in asking Washington’s NFL team to get rid of the name Redskins



your move, Daniel Snyder — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 2, 2020

All you need to do is change ‘Skins to ‘Tails and everyone well be onboard. There is nothing to argue. You don’t even have to change the colors. pic.twitter.com/pEzO06WAHJ — LWO4Life (@LWO4Life) July 2, 2020

Just gonna leave this headline right here...



#2020 pic.twitter.com/G3jmS5c4wU — Goodable (@Goodable) July 2, 2020

I’m sorry, but armed with live rounds? really? This should be a huge story. The so-called commander in chief is using the military as his own personal protection unit. This is unacceptable. There have been entire wars fought over this. https://t.co/pITX4MeDq7 — Stephanie Heeg (@40wattbulb) July 2, 2020

The new viral Hamilton parody about mask-wearing is clever, hilarious, and spot-freaking-on.https://t.co/sEmTR0AOKb pic.twitter.com/4kkGPVWg84 — Upworthy (@Upworthy) June 30, 2020

NEW: CREW uncovered evidence that Vice President Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short appears to have participated in three additional meetings with companies whose stock he held. We sent a letter alerting the FBI.https://t.co/lkV8P08AIk — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 2, 2020

Pandemic photos from 1918 show what has changed in a century—and what hasn't.https://t.co/KEikRXrnd2 pic.twitter.com/JcI3xKlF8S — Upworthy (@Upworthy) June 26, 2020

Sen. Tammy Duckworth announces that she will block the promotions of 1,123 military officers until the defense secretary "confirms in writing that he did not, or will not, block the expected and deserved promotion of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to colonel" — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) July 2, 2020

CBP Intercepts 13 Tons Of Human Hair From #Chinese Prison Camps



The hair came from Xinjiang, where the Chinese government is imprisoning Uyghurs and committing egregious human rights abuses against them.https://t.co/fZFprFcK9b via @JennieSTaer — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 1, 2020

And finally: a short Twitter essay!

Welcome to the Freedom Cafe! We trust you to make your own choices if you want to wear a face mask. And, in the same spirit of individual liberty, we allow our staff to make their own choices about the safety procedures they prefer to follow as they prepare and serve your food. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

We encourage employees to wash their hands after using the bathroom, but understand that some people may be allergic to certain soaps or may simply prefer not to wash their hands. It is not our place to tell them what to do. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

We understand that you may be used to chicken that has been cooked to 165 degrees. We do have to respect that some of our cooks may have seen a meme or a YouTube video saying that 100 degrees is sufficient, and we do not want to encroach on their beliefs. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Some of our cooks may prefer to use the same utensils for multiple ingredients, including ingredients some customers are allergic to. That is a cook’s right to do so. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Some servers may wish to touch your food as they serve it. There is no reason that a healthy person with clean hands can’t touch your food. We will take their word for it that they are healthy and clean. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Water temperature and detergent are highly personal choices, and we allow our dishwashing team to decide how they’d prefer to wash the silverware you will put in your mouth. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020

Some of you may get sick, but almost everyone survives food poisoning. We think you’ll agree that it’s a small price to pay for the sweet freedom of no one ever being told what to do - and especially not for the silly reason of keeping strangers healthy. — Libby (@libbyjones715) June 28, 2020



DEPARTMENT OF 'NEXT JULY 4TH WILL BE BETTER'

"We think this could be effective in that [viral replication] phase, helping the body clear the virus and preventing progression to that severe hyperimmune response which occurs in some patients.”https://t.co/5xUi5k9tMa — Upworthy (@Upworthy) June 30, 2020

my favorite genre of photography is muppets with kittens pic.twitter.com/PGty5WHedE — fern (@ferndoodles) June 30, 2020

Little Kittens Playing 😗💕🐱 pic.twitter.com/kd07UuI07I — Cats Delight (@cats_delight) July 1, 2020

i was complaining about my hormonal pregnancy skin on stories, not realizing that my four year old was listening + she came through with alllll the affirmations 😭 pic.twitter.com/fgLHQSb1Xr — MAMA SHOCKS (@mikaylashocks) June 30, 2020

A wildlife photographer was photographing elephant seals on a beach and a baby came over to check him out pic.twitter.com/rqOlNF2HtV — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) June 24, 2020

And finally, my own favorite Independence Day ritual: Listening to songs from the musical "1776" (we sing this first one to Amato):

You see that wooden platform on which so many of the Founders signed the Declaration? I got to stand there, where it happened. It was the highlight of my life.

Remember, America was never more than an ideal, falling short in many ways -- but if we all do our part, we will come so much closer to making it a reality this year.