Accuser: Epstein Took Me To Meet Trump When I Was 14

A woman who says she was sexually abused by both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell testified Wednesday that Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump when she was only 14 years old.
December 2, 2021

According to CNBC, the woman testified at Maxwell’s trial that she was 14 when she was sexually abused by Epstein and that she was the same age when he took her to Mar-a-Lago to meet Trump.

The woman, in testimony at Maxwell’s federal sex crimes trial, did not allege any improper conduct by Trump when she met him at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Nor did the woman characterize what happened at that meeting, which she confirmed under cross-examination by Maxwell’s lawyer Laura Menninger in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

But the woman, who was testifying under the pseudonym “Jane,” also said she had competed in the 1998 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant, an event associated with Trump.

There’s no way that Trump wouldn’t have known that his then pal was exploiting and abusing a 14 year-old. There’s also a reasonable possibility that the proud p***y grabber did worse than just ignore what was going on.

Discussion

