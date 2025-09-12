Epstein Told Maxwell ‘Remove Trump’ From Associates List After Arrest

Bloomberg News obtained a trove of more than 18,000 emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s personal Yahoo account. They showed that Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein "were closer, in many respects, than either publicly admitted,” Bloomberg said. They also cast further doubt on Maxwell's truthfulness during her two-day interview with the Trump defense attorney now second in command at the DOJ.

This Yahoo account is one of multiple email accounts Epstein used for different purposes, according to Bloomberg. So, it’s not at all a comprehensive view of Epstein’s relationship with Trump. Still, the article provides plenty of details about Epstein’s life of privilege and pedophilia. For example, “He purchased more than 600 items on Amazon, including an FBI agent costume, teeth whitener, a leather bullwhip, a pair of size 12 Crocs, a prostate massager, girls school uniforms and a box of Nabisco Nilla Mini Wafers,” Bloomberg reported.

Then there’s this:

One of the emails’ few references to Trump came on Sept. 14, 2006, two months after Epstein was charged in Florida with solicitation of prostitution. It includes a list of 51 politicians, business executives and Wall Street powerbrokers. The list includes people who’ve previously been linked to Epstein, including Jimmy Cayne, former chief executive of Bear Stearns; Jes Staley, who would later be named the CEO of Barclays; and Trump. Cayne died in 2021. Staley did not respond to a request for comment. “Plse review list and add or remove peeps,” Maxwell wrote. “Remove trump,” Epstein responded. The pair discussed additions to the list and at least one other deletion. Bloomberg was unable to determine the meaning of this list. The email has no subject line or additional commentary, so it’s impossible to know whether they were planning an event, preparing a holiday card list or something else.

I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that the list related to “something else.”