Ghislaine Maxwell Quietly Transferred To Nicer Prison In Texas

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time accomplice, has been transferred from a minimum security federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

This could not look more like an attempt to keep Maxwell from spilling any tea about Donald Trump (and maybe Melania) and Epstein while she waits for a pardon or sentence commutation. Or maybe a friendly decision from the Trump lickspittles on the Supreme Court.

Via USA Today:

The transfer comes as Maxwell’s attorneys are pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn her conviction while also seeking a pardon or commutation for her from President Donald Trump in exchange for her cooperation in the Epstein investigation and broader sex trafficking issues. Maxwell spent two days last week talking to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche – Trump’s former personal defense lawyer – at a courthouse near the Tallahassee prison where she was serving a 20-year prison sentence for Epstein-related sex trafficking.

Maxwell’s meeting with Blanche was just as suspicious. Sen. Dick Durbin has demanded a transcript of that meeting noting, “Such interviews are usually conducted by line prosecutors familiar enough with the details so as to be able to know if Maxwell was lying.” Considering that Maxwell was previously charged with perjury for lying about what she knew about Epstein’s behavior, there’s good reason for concern she's willing to lie about Trump in exchange for a pardon or commutation. Or maybe she has already and the transfer is her first thank you from President P***y Grabber.

If Donald Trump and his flunkies at the DOJ thought they could throw this potential deal-sweetener to Maxwell and not look even more desperate to cover up something about the relationship between Trump(s) and Epstein, I don’t think it’s going to work. At least I hope not.

