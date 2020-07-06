Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Fox News Conveniently Edits Donald Trump Out Of Jeffrey Epstein Photo — But Not Melania

Fox News was caught on Sunday editing President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
By David

Fox News was caught on Sunday editing President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a segment on the allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, Fox News repeatedly showed B-roll of a photo which originally included Trump alongside Epstein. But each time the photo was shown, Trump had been cropped out.

Melania Trump, who also appears in the photo, was not cropped by the network. Fox News also chose not to edit Mick Jagger out of another photo of Epstein.

Take a look at the original photo and the video from Fox News.

Editor's Note: Fox News admitted they cropped Trump out of the photo, but called it an "error." We do not view it as an error, but an intentional act. They just got caught.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Acosta Quits

Acosta Quits

The beleaguered Labor Secretary bails after his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case and the sweetheart deal he gave him.
Jul 12, 2019
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us