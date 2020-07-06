Fox News Conveniently Edits Donald Trump Out Of Jeffrey Epstein Photo — But Not Melania

Fox News was caught on Sunday editing President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During a segment on the allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell, Fox News repeatedly showed B-roll of a photo which originally included Trump alongside Epstein. But each time the photo was shown, Trump had been cropped out.

Melania Trump, who also appears in the photo, was not cropped by the network. Fox News also chose not to edit Mick Jagger out of another photo of Epstein.

Take a look at the original photo and the video from Fox News.

Donald Trump and his girlfriend (and future wife), former model Melania Knauss, financier (and future convicted sex offender) Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, Feb12, 2000. Davidoff Studios/Getty Im pic.twitter.com/Ukwim7WqIy — AA (@2AATKINS) July 5, 2020

Holy shit @FoxNews just aired this photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and conveniently edited out @realDonaldTrump because, in case you don't recognize her, that's @FLOTUS on the left. What. The. Actual. Fuck??? pic.twitter.com/bgVJA8fkO5 — Scott Croker (@ScottSCroker) July 5, 2020

Editor's Note: Fox News admitted they cropped Trump out of the photo, but called it an "error." We do not view it as an error, but an intentional act. They just got caught.