Yes, Hegseth Supervised 'Attack On Shipwrecked Sailors'

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Jim Himes told the media that after meeting Admiral Bradley and watching the video of the double tapped Venezuelan boat, the Democratic lawmaker was floored, "What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service."

Admiral Bradley and Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers today to field and answer questions about the boat attack that left two survivors clinging for life, who were subsequently blown apart after a second strike took place.

HIMES: Yes, they were carrying drugs. They were not in the position to continue their mission in any way, we don't, people will someday see this video and they will see that that video shows, if you don't have the broader context, an attack on shipwrecked sailors. That's all. The last thing I'm gonna say is that the admiral confirmed that there had not been a kill them all order and that there was not an order to grant no quarter.

"An attack on shipwrecked sailors," means the US murdered two alleged smugglers.

We need more information on his last remarks because it appears the military leaders are covering for Hegseth.