'If We Don't Win The Midterms, They'll Find A Reason To Impeach Me'

Oh, he thinks we don't already have reasons?
By Susie MadrakJanuary 7, 2026

I'm sure there were some Republican members just biting their tongues over this one. "Oh no, we'd just hate it if we got rid of this crazypants nut job! Please don't threaten us!" Via Reuters:

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Republicans must win the 2026 congressional midterm elections - or else he will get impeached by Democrats.

"You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington. "I'll get impeached."

Ahead of the November elections, which could stall his agenda and expose him to congressional investigations, Trump teased and prodded allies who narrowly control the U.S. House of Representatives. He told them to put aside their differences and sell his policies on gender, healthcare and election integrity to an American electorate angry about the cost of living.

"They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm," Trump said. "I wish you could explain to me what the hell's going on with the mind of the public."

Oh, I dunno. Maybe they're pissed off at being lied to, losing their healthcare, not being able to afford to buy enough groceries? You know, stuff like that. Maybe they want NEW management?

https://bsky.app/profile/kenburnside.bsky.social/post/3mbpukceuz22b

https://bsky.app/profile/mattbh.com/post/3mbkriwwtuk23

All of the arguments about how futile or counterproductive or whatever impeachment would be fall flat when you're reminded Trump genuinely does not want to be impeached again, and that's the main reason he cares at all about the outcome of the midterms.

Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) 2026-01-06T16:35:45.650Z

