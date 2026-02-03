Fox News Host: Melania Movie Indicates Republicans May Win 2026 Midterms

The panel on Fox News' Outnumbered program was enraptured with the overperforming Melania documentary which caused Paul Mauro to claim this may be a portent that Republicans will win the 2026 midterm elections.

OMG!

The segment was dominated by the Fox News co-hosts bashing the left and all movie critics who did not like the film.

"Well, they are kind of the navel-gazing sycophants of Hollywood because these are critics," Harris Faulkner said as she analyzed how a person become a Rotten Tomatoes critic.

Trump supporters are turning out to support the film the opening weekend, but that does not mean it's a quality production or a good film.

Most critics claim it's terrible so to the Fox propagandists they must be biased, right?

Or as Faulkner calls them being from a,"cultivated, navel-gazing sycophant environment."

Kinda like Outnumbered, right?.

Even movie critics are targets of MAGA grievances.

People may want to see the film for curiosity, but it doesn't mean they like it.

Fox contributor Paul Mauro, who is a legal analyst jumped in to proclaim,"Ignore the right at your peril."

WTF? Nobody is getting shot in the face from either bad or good box office receipts.

Mauro began whining that the Melania movie will never be nominated for an Oscar.

See how far down the rabbit hole these jerk-offs go?"

MAURO: What you see happening here, and you got to say man, It did start with Donald Trump puncturing the balloon, is that you can now say "no, we'll do it ourselves."

Trump didn't make the movie, Jeff Bezos and Amazon did.

MAURO: But what they're really worried about is if this is indication for the midterms, because they're all saying,"Oh, it's done we're gonna control Congress." This is the indication that that silent majority is still out there.

The midterms will turn on Melania's popularity.

Gotcha.

These poor saps will find any idiotic excuse to try to prop up Donald Trump, the matter what he does to this country.