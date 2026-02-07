Lindsey Graham Soils Himself Begging For Money On Fox News

Sen. Graham begs like a homeless man needing food for sustenance when he's rich.
By John AmatoFebruary 7, 2026

Has any Senator degraded themselves as much as Lindsey Graham has since Donald Trump ran for office?

During a segment on Fox News Hannity Thursday night, Sen. Graham cried crocodile tears over being out-raised money-wise for the 2026 midterm elections.

Graham was attacking the Democratic party, mispronouncing Sanctuary Schumer and weirdly transitioned into begging viewers, cup in hand, for not only their prayers, but for money to help him win reelection by directing them to his website.

If the Republican Party is wrong with God, no amount of money will help us. You can volunteer. You can make phone calls. You can knock on doors.

But you can give. I've been outraged twice in the last two quarters. They're killing us money-wise. I'd rather have $10 from a million people than one guy give me $10 million.

Please go to LindseyGraham.com tonight and give what you can and do it every month until the election.

Let me tell you, Lindsay Graham would much rather have a guy give him $10 million than beg for $10 donations.

This is a rerun from his reelection six years ago, when he begged for money on Fox News.

He also went on Hannity and begged for the worst republican candidate Georgia has ever known, Herschel Walker.

