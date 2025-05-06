Marjorie Taylor Greene: Republicans Are A Midterm Problem

Georgia QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted to jailbird Steve Bannon that Republicans are losing the midterms for the Trump administration.

The conspiracy theorist and anti-Semite blames everyone else instead of her Dear Leader.

"Stick with the agenda and ignore the people here in Washington that are trying to get you to do something different," Greene advised. "It's the Republicans that are the problem, Steve."

"Stick to the program!" she exclaimed. "And understand that the way to win the midterms is by the House and the Senate delivering the campaign promises because Trump's not on that, he's not on the ballot in 2026."

Trump's approval ratings have gone into the toilet almost on par with the destruction he has caused to the stock market over his economy-busting tariffs.

The reason Trump is in the tank is because he is trying to stick to the MAGA agenda. Things like ignoring the US Constitution. Sign illegal Executive Orders. Attacking the LGBTQ+ community at will and instilling racism throughout the federal government. Refuse due process to migrants. Deport US citizens. Create a secret police to round up and kidnap people off the street. Give Elon Musk free reign to fire federal employees at will and and get access to every government computer.

This is the way of failure.

Look in the mirror, Marge, and you'll find the real culprits behind the decline of the US.