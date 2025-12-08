MTG: Republicans Laughed Behind Trump's Back

Not sure how much of this we should believe, but if she's right they're a bunch of effing cowards.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 8, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her feud with Donald Trump by telling CBS' 60 Minutes, many of her Republican colleagues make fun of Trump behind his back, but then kissed his ass after he won.

This is a short segment from the larger interview that hasn't aired yet as I write this.

STAHL: I'm going to ask you about this almost solid support he has among Republicans in Congress. Is there, in that support, fear? Does the support come about because they're afraid that they'll get death threats?

MARGE: I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty truth social post on them.

STAHL: Yes. And they're watching what happened to you.

MARGE: Yes.

STAHL: Behind the scenes, do they talk differently?

MARGE: Yes.

STAHL: How?

MARGE:Oh, it would shock people.

STAHL: Well, let's shock people.

MARGE: Okay.

I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Leslie — kissing his ass and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time.

Marge continues on her rehabilitation tour after she abruptly announced she is leaving Congress. The MAGA cult will not like her going to 60 Minutes to dish dirt on "dear leader."

Most people understand that Trump is a narcissistic scumbag, out of shape, mentally impaired, but has a cult behind him that he uses to bully he was thorough the wimps in Congress, led by Jebus Johnson. Demented Donald wouldn't be able to do many of the insane things he's dine so far if they hadn't given up the duty as a co-equal branch of government.

Greene deserved to be mocked for her support of this undignified anti-Constitutional moron.

Please continue spilling the tea on your malignant party and former leader.

