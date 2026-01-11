Conservatives Never React Violently, Says Fox Host

Someone actually pays this woman to spew this bile.

On this Saturday's Fox & Friends Weekend, while discussing the feds locking local officials out of the investigation into the murder of Renee Good by one of Trump's ICE thugs, Rachel Campos-Duffy made this ridiculous assertion as they showed footage of people protesting and tossing some chairs around in a hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, I saw other footage of that mayor in Minneapolis sort of dismissing the situation that the ICE officer found himself in, almost like joking about it saying well, it's like you know getting hit with the refrigerator door or something.

You know this is such a difference, their attitude towards law enforcement. Remember how they acted after January 6th, you know, they were exalting law enforcement, and you know we have to protect them.

And then look at look at how they are acting here. When I see these images of the protesters and the way they're acting and and the violent nature, and tearing up hotels, this is when I really do believe there are two Americas.

There are... conservatives just don't react this way. I mean, look at what happened with Charlie Kirk. You never saw anything like this after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in broad daylight while just trying to talk to a few college students.