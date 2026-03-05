Kristi Noem Fired: Trump Taps Markwayne Mullin For Job

Donald Trump fired Kristi Noem from her job as Secretary of Homeland Security. ICE Barbie is out, and the president wants Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin to replace her

Never trust a man with two first names to fill a top job in national security. But that's just me.

MeidasNews reported on Noem’s departure and on Trump’s social media post announcing the changes. Trump posted:

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026.” "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"

What Made Trump Fire Noem?

It finally dawned on Trump maybe he should part ways with ICE Barbie. Was it Kristi's private jets with a bedroom ready for 'Afternoon Delights'?

Perhaps it was Noem's latest congressional hearings that were trainwrecks? It might have been the ICE Barbie's blanket scandal that was really about a mystery bag.

Is Markwayne Mullin A Better Choice?

Markwayne can't help it that his folks gave him two first names. But it's a popular opinion that Senator Mullin ain't the sharpest tool in the shed. Mullin is the only U.S. Senator without a college degree.

Is Markwayne Mullin a better choice than Noem?

Just when you think Markwayne Mullin can't be even more stupid..... https://t.co/ziVFskAYwh — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) March 2, 2026

Reactions to Trump's new candidate for DHS are not great.

Replacing Kristi Noem with Markwayne Mullin is a real Dumb & Dumber scenario. — Stephen Rodrick (@stephenrodrick.bsky.social) 2026-03-05T18:50:13.568Z

Of the many dumb reasons Trump supporters have used to justify the war with Iran, the claim that we are not actually at war with Iran is the worst. donmoynihan.substack.com/p/the-reason... — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn.bsky.social) 2026-03-02T23:01:31.988Z

But I believe this post wins the news day: