Jebus Johnson Says GOP Is 'Super Excited' For Midterms

Bootlicker of the House Jebus Johnson went on one of the Trump state TV networks, Fox, to try to sell the idea that the Republicans are all keyed up to win the midterm elections on kitchen table issues:

Yeah, it's a big thing. Obviously, we've done a lot of work. The big beautiful bill, the working families tax cut, all of our legislation has been geared towards the cost of living, affordability, and bringing the cost of living down. We put all those conditions in place in the economy to let it take off like a rocket, and we were doing that at the beginning of the 1st quarter, when the Iran skirmish began. So when this settles out, gas prices come back down. To earth, that means your grocery prices come down again because of transport costs and all the rest. It's going to be a big factor. The kitchen table issues are going to decide the midterms.

Johnson kept talking out of his ass about how they have better candidates, better fundraising, and all sorts of bullshit.

It's safe to say that the biggest kitchen table issue is why the kitchen table is so bare, since people can't afford the gas to drive to the grocery store to buy the food that they also can't afford. Even Fox polls say that Johnson is full of shit:

Fox News poll finds 51% of Americans say their finances are worse off than two years ago. Put Trump down as a “strongly disagree.” — Trump Affordability Tour (@trumpaffordable.bsky.social) 2026-05-22T22:00:57.996Z

And even if Trump could ever reach a deal* with Iran to end his war with them, it's going to take months or even years to get costs down because of all the refineries and other plants they have to rebuild due to Trump's war.

Perhaps that's why dozens of Republicans were "super excited" to announce they aren't running again. But at least Trump is making out like a bandit, right?

*Someone has to say it - Barack Obama was a better deal maker than Trump could ever hope to be.