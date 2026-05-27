Even The NY Post Says Trump Is Killing GOP Midterm Chances

The NY Post editorial board harangued Donald Trump over recent missteps and demanded he reset his agenda fast.

Horrific poll numbers on every topic, including the economy, inflation, and health care, are driving Trump's approval ratings into all-time lows.

The Post is one of Trump's most ardent defenders while also spreading massive amounts of MAGA propaganda, so they made sure to couch their criticisms as much as possible.

You may have been unaware that they have an actual editorial board.

Team Trump is doing a lot of good, but overshadowing those achievements right now is some ugly optics and confusing-or-worse communications.

What good has Trump done for the American people? The Post would have all the great programs and life-saving policies Trump has produced to offset their complaints, but they couldn't.

This critique was particularly annoying.

No two ways about it: The Trump Justice Department’s settlement of the Trump IRS lawsuit looks terrible.

It just doesn't look terrible. It is terrible.

It is high-level corruption between Trump and his own Department of Justice.

The IRS lawsuit was ridiculous all on its own. It would've been thrown out of court if it ever reached a judge. It's a slush fund to create his own private militia and enrich himself and other loyalists.

The Post is so predictable. They must always include an attack on Joe Biden to offset their real feelings about Felon45.

A blanket guarantee that the prez and his family will never ever face an IRS audit? A $1.8 billon “anti-weaponization fund,” courtesy of the taxpayers, to be doled out to people who claim they were victimized by Biden-era “lawfare” — with no evident need to even show evidence? This is on a par with President Joe Biden’s final-days blanket pardons for Hunter and the rest of the Biden clan.

OMG! It is not.

House Republicans targeted Biden's entire family because Chairman "Gomer" Comer looked to smear President Biden with lies, innuendo and conspiracy theories to aid Trump's reelection. It was the only prudent thing to do, as evidenced by how vengeful Trump's DOJ has been in targeting his political rivals for retribution.

Dr. Fauci, Mark Milley, Liz Cheney, Bennie Thompson, and many others were in the crosshairs of Trump's rage. None of them attacked the US Capitol and tried to overthrow a duly elected president.

And it landed about the same time the prez disclosed that his personal account has made 3,600 stock trades with total values of $220 million to $750 million while he’s in office. His personal fortune has reportedly more than doubled since his second term began, from $2.4 billion to $6.3 billion. Add in his sons’ extensive, highly lucrative crypto dealings with Gulf state Arabs and other foreigners. None of it is a good look, however legal or aboveboard it may in fact be. It comes at a time when regular Americans suffer spiking energy prices (and the ensuing economic troubles) caused by the Iran war — sacrifices that may be worth the gain of permanently defanging the Islamic Republic, but sacrifices nonetheless.

Grifting the US taxpayer out of billions of dollars by using the Oval Office is only a bad look in the Post's eyes.

We by no means want to put all Team Trump’s troubles down to “poor communications,” but whatever public message they’re trying to send, and what policies they should rightly be proud of and crowing about, sure isn’t coming through. Somebody needs to get on top of this, with an eye not just on the White House speaking directly to the public’s concerns, but on how what it’s doing looks to average Americans.

Trump listens to nobody.

The only action that changed the horrific trajectory of roving ICE agents terrorizing our neighborhoods was that they murdered two Americans, very publicly, who were protesting.

Trump still claims the affordability crisis is a hoax.

A change of communications in optics is never going to happen because Trump is the optics and all communications.

The only change that could possibly happen to improve things is if he is removed from office.