Even The NY Post Turns On Trump: 'Give It Up, Mr. President'

"You’re cheering for an undemocratic coup," the editorial said.
By Susie Madrak
It's not as if the New York Post has had some kind of epiphany. They're worried that Trump will cost Republicans control of the Senate, and they're telling him not to risk it:

If Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win, they will prevent Biden from rolling back what you have accomplished. A Republican Senate can pressure Biden against returning to the old, failed Iran deal, can stop him from throwing open our southern border, will prevent him from packing the court.

Now imagine a government controlled by your nemeses — Nancy Pelosi in the House, Chuck Schumer in the Senate, Joe Biden in the White House. How high will taxes go? How many of your initiatives will be strangled? And, on a personal note, do you think they won’t spend the next four years torturing you with baseless hearings and investigations?

Ah, yes. "Baseless investigations." There's that New York Post we know so well.

If Georgia falls, all that is threatened. You will leave your party out of power, less likely to listen to what you have to say or to capitalize on your successes, such as expanding the Hispanic voting bloc for the GOP.

Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you’re helping them do it. The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world.

They did have one brief moment of clarity:

Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful.

It's Trump's favorite newspaper. Will he stop calling for anarchy?

