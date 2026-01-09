Texas Republican Yells At Cloud

He mad.
By Conover KennardJanuary 9, 2026

It was only a matter of time before something happened after the Trump administration launched what officials described as the largest federal immigration enforcement operation ever, deploying as many as 2,000 federal agents and officers to the Minneapolis area. Democratic cities are under attack from the president.

And now, following the murder of Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday by an ICE agent, the Trump administration is deploying more than 100 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers to Minnesota from operations in Chicago and New Orleans, The New York Times reports.

But according to Texas Rep. Roger Williams, we're all supposed to just take it, even after watching Good's murder unfold in video clips. Federal agents shot and injured two people in Portland, Oregon, too. The problem with that incident is that we've been lied to about Good's killing, so the administration's defense needs to be scrutinized, and also, why the fuck are ICE agents armed?

Still, Williams is blaming demonstrators. Apparently, the First Amendment upsets him.

"We need to see some improvement in the fact that people need to quit demonstrating, quit yelling at law enforcement, challenging law enforcement, and begin to get civil," Williams insisted. "And until we do that, we're going to have the, I guess we're going to have it this way."

"And the people that are staying in their homes are doing the right thing, and need to be protected," he added.

We saw Mrs. Good get killed. Williams saw that, too. Republicans are covering up her murder as much as they gave cover to Trump over the Epstein Files. While Trump is trying to take over different areas of the world as he slaps his name on buildings, and his ICE goons terrorize neighborhoods, Williams wants you to be nice about it. Just stay home, and ignore the chaos.

Yell louder, y'all.

"We don't like being yelled at. Please stop yelling at us."

Brett "Solidarity 2026" Banditelli (@banditelli.org) 2026-01-09T17:40:12.788Z

