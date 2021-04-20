Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rep. Val Demings Yells At Jim Jordan: ‘Did I Strike A Nerve?’

Fireworks erupted when former police chief Rep. Val Demings smacked down Big-Lie-supporter Rep. Jim Jordan’s accusations that Democrats don’t support police.
By NewsHound Ellen
22 min ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

The shouting began during a House Judiciary Committee hearing into hate crimes against Asian Americans. “As Jordan called for an amendment to the bill, he went on a tangent attacking Democrats for their rhetoric about the police,” Mediaite reported.

Demings, a Democrat as well as a former police officer and police chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department, flew into a justified rage.

She began quietly. “You know, it’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so,” she said. But when Jordan tried to interrupt, she shouted, “I have the floor, Mr. Jordan. Did I strike a nerve?”

She furiously decried the use of police officers “as pawns," meaning that Jordan didn't give a thought to the welfare of Capitol police during the January 6th protest that erupted into a MAGA sedition riot.

“Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about,” Demings continued, before mayhem broke out and Chairman Jerry Nadler intervened.

“Mr. Chairman, I’m glad to hear that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are on the side of law enforcement now,” Demings resumed. Her voice got louder as she added, “’Cause I don’t know where my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have been over the last four years, including on January 6th, when police officers who protect us every day were fighting for their lives because of the Big Lie that was told – and my colleagues on the other side of the aisle were silent!”

Demings voice rose again as she noted that Trump supporters, "person after person," told January 6th protesters to go to the Capitol and fight to stop the certification of the election. Noting that items were used as “deadly missiles against law enforcers,” she said, “Don’t support them when it’s politically convenient for you to do so, support them when they’re under attack by people fighting them and spraying them and knocking them to the ground and beating them with poles.”

Good for her!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team