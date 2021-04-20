Rep. Val Demings Yells At Jim Jordan: ‘Did I Strike A Nerve?’

The shouting began during a House Judiciary Committee hearing into hate crimes against Asian Americans. “As Jordan called for an amendment to the bill, he went on a tangent attacking Democrats for their rhetoric about the police,” Mediaite reported.

Demings, a Democrat as well as a former police officer and police chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department, flew into a justified rage.

She began quietly. “You know, it’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so,” she said. But when Jordan tried to interrupt, she shouted, “I have the floor, Mr. Jordan. Did I strike a nerve?”

She furiously decried the use of police officers “as pawns," meaning that Jordan didn't give a thought to the welfare of Capitol police during the January 6th protest that erupted into a MAGA sedition riot.

“Mr. Jordan, you don’t know what the heck you’re talking about,” Demings continued, before mayhem broke out and Chairman Jerry Nadler intervened.

“Mr. Chairman, I’m glad to hear that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are on the side of law enforcement now,” Demings resumed. Her voice got louder as she added, “’Cause I don’t know where my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have been over the last four years, including on January 6th, when police officers who protect us every day were fighting for their lives because of the Big Lie that was told – and my colleagues on the other side of the aisle were silent!”

Demings voice rose again as she noted that Trump supporters, "person after person," told January 6th protesters to go to the Capitol and fight to stop the certification of the election. Noting that items were used as “deadly missiles against law enforcers,” she said, “Don’t support them when it’s politically convenient for you to do so, support them when they’re under attack by people fighting them and spraying them and knocking them to the ground and beating them with poles.”

Good for her!