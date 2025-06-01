GOP Lawmaker Goes Off The Rails On Fox News: 'Did Hunter Sign His Own Pardon?'

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) floated the wild conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, signed his own pardon.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo suggested Biden's prostate cancer might have been a plot to distract from a recent book about his mental fitness.

"I mean, if someone was running the country pretending to be the president of the United States and they weren't, we need to know, and we need to make sure this never, ever happens again," Jackson stated.

"How does prostate cancer go from nothing to really aggressive in just a short few months?" Bartiromo asked.

"That's a little unbelievable, if you ask me," Jackson agreed. "And so I don't think that happened. I think it was a diversion."

"Did Hunter Biden sign his own pardon?" he added. "I mean, you know, who was signing all this legislation and this kind of stuff?"