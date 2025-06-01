GOP Lawmaker Goes Off The Rails On Fox News: 'Did Hunter Sign His Own Pardon?'

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) floated the wild conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, signed his own pardon.
By David EdwardsJune 1, 2025

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) floated the wild conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, signed his own pardon.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo suggested Biden's prostate cancer might have been a plot to distract from a recent book about his mental fitness.

"I mean, if someone was running the country pretending to be the president of the United States and they weren't, we need to know, and we need to make sure this never, ever happens again," Jackson stated.

"How does prostate cancer go from nothing to really aggressive in just a short few months?" Bartiromo asked.

"That's a little unbelievable, if you ask me," Jackson agreed. "And so I don't think that happened. I think it was a diversion."

"Did Hunter Biden sign his own pardon?" he added. "I mean, you know, who was signing all this legislation and this kind of stuff?"

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon