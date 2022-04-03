Ron Johnson Begs For Donations In Desperate Fox News Interview

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) made a desperate plea for donations over the weekend because he claimed that "the media is trying to take me out."
By DavidApril 3, 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) made a desperate plea for donations over the weekend because he claimed that "the media is trying to take me out."

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Johnson told host Maria Bartiromo that media outlets are "complicit" in what he said was wrongdoing by Hunter Biden.

"We don't have any impartial mainstream media anymore," the senator opined. "They are advocates for the Democrat [sic] Party and now, Maria, quite honestly they're coming after me! They're trying to destroy me!"

"They've been trying to destroy me now for two years," he continued. "Democrats in Congress created a false intelligence product and accused Chuck Grassley and I of disseminating Russian disinformation, leaked that to the media. Of course, the media dutifully complied and smeared us! And now, as I'm trying to run for re-election here, they're trying to do the exact same things."

Johnson then begged for donations to his campaign.

"I hate to do this, Maria, but I am being attacked," he said. "The media is trying to take me out. I need resources."

The senator urged people to go to his website and donate.

"If you want us to get to the bottom of this, I'll become chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations," Johnson remarked. "I need your help to get re-elected so we can expose the truth because the media will not do it."

Johnson is running to serve another six years in office despite vowing to retire after two terms.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue