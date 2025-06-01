'Not Hearing Any Solutions': Fox News Host Clobbers Whining Ron Johnson

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo confronted Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for complaining about the national debt and deficit instead of proposing solutions.

"From my standpoint, I want to see the president succeed," Johnson opined in a Sunday interview. "I want to take a tax increase, an automatic tax increase, off the table as soon as possible."

The senator insisted that the U.S. must return to a "pre-pandemic level of spending."

"Senator, with all due respect," Bartiromo retorted, "I'm still not hearing any solutions. Okay? I understand what you're saying, but somebody at home who's critical of what you're saying might say, 'Well, this is rich.'"

"What are the solutions?" she demanded.

"You go line by line," Johnson insisted. "And again, I've laid out all the variances of how much we're spending today that exceeds 2019."

"So you literally have to go through a couple thousand lines of the federal budget, probably hundreds of lines beneath each one of those lines," he added. "So again, this would be not an across-the-board — some basic percentage, but an across-the-board forensic audit of all government spending."