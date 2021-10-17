Ron Johnson: 'Pray' For 'Gridlock' In Congress

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday encouraged Americans to invoke supernatural powers to stop members of Congress from passing laws.

During an interview with Johnson on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo noted that Democrats are having disagreements over which items should be included in a spending bill that could fund priorities like child care and education.

"I hope for Democrat gridlock," Johnson explained. "You know, oftentimes in Washington, D.C. gridlock is the better alternative. But when it's Democrat gridlock, pray for it."

"I hope that's exactly what happens," he added.