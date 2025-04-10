Mike Johnson Backs Up RFK Jr's Obsession With Taking Fluoride Out Of Water

To say Trump's administration is populated with crackpots, conspiracy theorists, unqualified drunks and cult members is not an understatement.

Earlier today, Trump's HHS Sec. RFK Jr said he plans to tell the CDC to stop recommending fluoridation in water supplies and will put together a task force to focus on the issue. Will Scott Atlas run it?

The Speaker of the House was asked about Kennedy's remarks and cosigned the conspiracy that fluoride hurts children.

REPORTER: HHS Secretary, Kennedy, has now put in a call to the CDC to stop putting fluoride in drinking water. I want to get your thoughts on that as health advisors have constantly said that they advise against that. JOHNSON: Yeah, it's an interesting issue. I don't profess to be an expert in chemistry. I do constitutional law primarily, but I'll tell you that I think it deserves, from what I've read and from what I understand, it deserves real evaluation. There's a concern that it may be having a negative effect on the health of children, and obviously we have an obligation at the federal government level to look into that. So I'm as interested as you are. I don't have the answers, but I think it's one that the question has been begged and it needs to be addressed.

Brig. Gen. Jack D. Ripper is running the Health department now.

In 2024, Factcheck.org writes, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple expert groups endorse water fluoridation as a safe way to reduce tooth decay, including the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

We do know where this quackery comes from:

An apparent association between excessive fluoride exposure and lower IQ scores in children emerged in the 1990s and early 2000s from studies of rural villages in China, where wells had fluoride levels high enough to damage bones. But such findings do not apply to U.S. communities, which allow far less fluoride in water. The studies were also small and poorly designed, failing to account for pervasive contaminants produced by burning coal and peat. Continued research could not identify a clear mechanism that explains how fluoride might damage the developing brain. This prompted many scientists to question the link, Lewis says.

In 2016, a widely panned and flawed report came out from NTP has been used to attack fluoride.

Scientific American writes:

As a case in point, Do recently led a rigorous study of more than 2,500 kids in Australia that found that drinking water with fluoride as concentrated as 1.1 mg/L didn’t negatively affect children’s cognitive, emotional or behavioral development in their first five years of life. And a 2023 meta-analysis by Fisher-Owens and other dental experts, tasked with the same work as the National Toxicology Program, concluded that fluoride exposures up to 1.5 mg/L had no measurable effect on children’s IQ..

And we know who this ruling will hurt the most. The underprivileged and the poor.