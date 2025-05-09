Ana Navarro: Jeanine Pirro Will Miss Her Three Martini Lunches

Trump made another ridiculous choice by hiring a Fox News host and 70-year-old day drinker who hasn't practiced law in twenty years.
By John AmatoMay 9, 2025

CNN contributor Ana Navarro mocked Donald Trump's latest unqualified choice Fox News host Janine Pirro, who he tapped to be the interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Pirro was allegedly drunk on the job when she hosted her own Saturday show on Fox News. On CNN Thursday night, Ana Navarro seized on this.

NAVARRO: I'm rather surprised that she wants this job. It means that she's going to lay herself naked, her financial stuff, all sorts of things.

She's got to answer. This is a job where she's going to make a pittance in comparison to what she's been making at Fox.

She's not going to be able to have three martini lunches.

The requirement to get a high-ranking position in the Trump administration is to glorify him on television every chance you get.

Pirro continues Trump's clown car appointments to the detriment of the public at large.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon