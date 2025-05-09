Ana Navarro: Jeanine Pirro Will Miss Her Three Martini Lunches

CNN contributor Ana Navarro mocked Donald Trump's latest unqualified choice Fox News host Janine Pirro, who he tapped to be the interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Pirro was allegedly drunk on the job when she hosted her own Saturday show on Fox News. On CNN Thursday night, Ana Navarro seized on this.

NAVARRO: I'm rather surprised that she wants this job. It means that she's going to lay herself naked, her financial stuff, all sorts of things. She's got to answer. This is a job where she's going to make a pittance in comparison to what she's been making at Fox. She's not going to be able to have three martini lunches.

The requirement to get a high-ranking position in the Trump administration is to glorify him on television every chance you get.

Pirro continues Trump's clown car appointments to the detriment of the public at large.