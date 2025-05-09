Donald Taps Judge Box O'Wine For Top DC Prosecutor Job

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was previously ticketed for excessive speeding in upstate New York after state police clocked her driving 119 mph, nearly double the speed limit, so of course, Donald J. Trump announced on Truth Social that he has tapped her to serve as the top prosecutor in the District of Columbia.

What's next? Perhaps Trump will announce Andrew Tate as head of the National Institutes of Health, which funds the Women's Health Initiative. Pirro has appeared to be wasted on at least a few Fox episodes, so this tracks.

Oh, and her husband is a piece of work, too. Albert J. Pirro was indicted on 66 counts of federal tax fraud. The Feds say Pirro hid $1 million in income between 1988 and 1997, claiming dozens of personal luxuries as business expenses, from his $123,000 Ferrari to his wife’s Mercedes-Benz, New York Magazine reported in 1999. And she hasn't practiced law in 20 years. Just normal stuff!

Lumpy took to Truth Social to describe her as a "powerful crusader," and I'm about to start getting stabby.

"I am pleased to announce that Judge Jeanine Pirro will be appointed interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia," he wrote. "Jeanine was Assistant District Attorney for Westchester County, New York, and then went on to serve as County Judge, and District Attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions. During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime."

"Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor's Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways. In addition to her Legal career, Jeanine previously hosted her own Fox News Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, for ten years, and is currently Co-Host of The Five, one of the Highest Rated Shows on Television," he added. "Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!"

This announcement follows Trump yanking his nomination of Ed Martin, the Trump ally who once represented Jan. 6 defendants and described the day as "Mardi Gras in D.C.," to be the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia.

She had a mob-connected husband, and tried to illegally bug that same then-husband to find out if he was having an affair. USA! USA! USA!

And she's just like us!

