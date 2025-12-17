Jeanine Pirro's ‘Investigation’ Into DC Crime Stats Ends With No Criminal Charges

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced she was ending an investigation into crime statistics in D.C. without filing criminal charges.
Jeanine Pirro's ‘Investigation’ Into DC Crime Stats Ends With No Criminal Charges
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By David EdwardsDecember 17, 2025

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced she was ending an investigation into crime statistics in D.C. without filing criminal charges.

In August, President Donald Trump claimed that "D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing!"

The president made the statement to justify ordering the National Guard to D.C. while experts insisted the district's crime rate had dropped since COVID-era highs.

"President Trump has reduced crime in DC even more than originally thought," Pirro claimed on Monday. "The uncovering of manipulated crime statistics in the MPD makes clear that crime was higher than reported."

"In August 2025, the United States Attorney's Office in DC began an investigation into MPD's reported deflation of crime statistics. The need for accurate information to fight crime is essential," she said in a statement. "After a review of almost 6000 reports and the interview of over 50 witnesses, it is evident that a significant number of reports had been misclassified, making crime appear artificially lower than it was."

"The conduct here does not rise to the level of a criminal charge. However, it is up to MPD to take steps to internally address these underlying issues," Pirro added.

