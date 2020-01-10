Politics
DOJ Investigation Into Hillary Clinton Ends And They Found...Nothing.

Trump and the DOJ desperately wanted to find something to charge Hillary Clinton with. They failed.
By Red Painter
For years, Donald Trump, Fox News and the GOP have demonized Hillary Clinton, accusing her of dozens of crimes, assuring their supporters and Qanon conspiracy theorists that she would be arrested, along with Obama, Brennan and the Deep State.

Looks like they are going to be crying into their red MAGA hats tonight, if reporting from the Washington Post is true. The DOJ investigation, which started 2 years ago, appears to be ending and they have found zero crimes committed. ZERO.

Former AG Jeff Sessions hired John Huber, a U.S. attorney in Utah, to investigate Donald Trump's whackadoodle conspiracy theories into the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One and alleged crimes committed when Clinton was Secretary of State. The Washington Post reports that Huber dug deep, reviewing documents, consulting with law enforcement and basically digging under every rock...still, he found NOTHING.

Donald Trump, Fox and the GOP will be furious that Huber found nothing. Surely they hoped that Clinton would end up in handcuffs, as so many memes have imagined. The greatest irony is seeing those who screamed "lock her up" end up in prison themselves, while Hillary Clinton continues living her best life.

Will they get the message?


