Republican Senator Tells Jerk RFK Jr. To Calm Down

Sen. Patty Murray's cool demeanor and pointed questions had Bob Kennedy, Jr. screaming like a fool and blaming her for not curing the health of the country thirty years ago.

It was a bizarre scene. I doubt Kennedy would have become so unhinged if he had been questioned by a man. He understands if he wastes time his Republican colleague will cut off her questions.

MURRAY: Secretary Kennedy, whose decision was it to withhold childcare and development block grant funding? RFK JR: Senator, I want to point out that in 2021, at the beginning of his administration, President Biden submitted his budget on May. You know what? You made an accusation of me and I'm going to answer it. OK, I appreciate that. On May 28th, he submitted his budget. So we're our budget, we're a new administration. MURRAY: OK. And I also want to point out just two minutes left. I want to I asked you a specific I want to point out something, Senator. You provided presided here, I think, for 32 years. RFK JR: You presided over the destruction of the health of the American people. People are now the sickest people in the world, seriously, because you have your job seriously. That that is an what have you done about it? What have you done about the epidemic of chronic disease? MURRAY: Mr. Secretary, seriously? Madam Chairwoman. CHAIR: I would ask you to hold back and let the Senator ask the questions. MURRAY: Mr. Secretary, I'm asking you a question about child care. I'm asking you who made the decision to withhold child care and development block grant funding. RFKJR: It was made by my department.

What an embarrassment. All Kennedy has to do is look to his Republican lawmakers, who have ushered in processed foods and refused to give health care access to anyone other than the very wealthy in the country.

The HHS Secretary's actions are so callous to the public at large that he is unable to calmly answer basic questions about the destructive cuts he is making to the health system in this country.

Instead, he goes on tangents that have nothing to do with what his department is doing to send the country back decades in research and development and put us all at risk.

His claim that this country is the "sickest country on earth" is a lie, too. But the health of this country can definitely be laid at the feet of Republican lawmakers and voters, who want to deny healthcare access to anyone they want. Or hate.