White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt laughably claimed the reason the back of Trump's hand is bandaged was due to his constant handshaking in the Oval Office.

Sure, we believe you.

The AI Press Bot has no problem lying to the press, but this one is so ridiculous I'm surprised she didn't start laughing at herself.

Q: The President's been spotted out and about a number of times with bandages on his hands. Could you please explain what that is about? Secondly, he noted on Truth Social the other day that he had aced three cognitive tests. Could you please clarify when those tests took place? LEAVITT: I can do that at a later date. I obviously don't have that in front of me. The President has spoken about that quite extensively throughout the years. As for the bandages on the hand, we've also given you an explanation for that in the past.



The President is literally constantly shaking hands. The Oval Office is like Grand Central Terminal. He is meeting with more people than any of you even know about on a daily basis. He's also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations have said in the past as well, which can contribute to that bruising that you see.

Why the lie? it looks like some flesh eating disease.

Does Trump have an incurable flesh eating disease on his hand that's slowly eating its way through it?

Taking a daily aspirin doesn't cause bruising so bad, you need bandages.

His hand looks like it's decaying before our eyes.

Why the coverup?