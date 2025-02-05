So Much Winning From Trump White House The Media Can’t Keep Up

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt agreed with Sean Hannity that we are indeed living in a golden age. (That is, if they meant a golden age of misinformation and lies.) Yes, after all the chaos and mayhem of the Biden years, it's refreshing not to have all that drama and return to the quiet normalcy of a Trump presidency.

Source: Fox News

"That’s right, there is so much good news, so much winning out of the Trump White House right now that the mainstream legacy media can’t keep up with it," Leavitt said.

"President Trump is signing executive order after executive order delivering on promise after promise and implementing fundamental change of our bloated bureaucracy and our corrupt government here in Washington," Leavitt continued. "He was given a once-in-a-generation mandate by the American people to govern and to fundamentally transform Washington, and that’s exactly what he is doing."

Leavitt referred to former President Joe Biden’s time in the White House as "four years of chaos and mayhem" and said it's refreshing to once again have a president who is standing up for America.

"This is what it looks like when you have a leader of our great nation who uses the leverage of the United States, to understand that since our nation’s founding we have been viewed as that shining light on the hill," she said. "We have been viewed, rightfully so, as the best, proudest country in the world, and President Trump is not afraid to say that or to use that for the American people’s benefit."