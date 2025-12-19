Vance Has Racist Meltdown While Trying To Pimp The Economy

The other day, J. Divan Vance went to Allenton, PA, to try to sell the country's failing economy. But while shoveling his bullshit about the economy and about Biden, he went on a racist tirade, blaming the high cost of housing on immigrants.

The vice president addressed the affordability crisis in the crucial swing state a week after President Donald Trump attempted to do the same. While Trump claimed the issue was a Democratic "hoax," Vance preached patience and blamed higher housing costs on illegal immigration. "Why have rents gone down for four consecutive months?" Vance said. "Because we're starting to get those illegal aliens out of the United States of America. Those criminals, those gang members, those people who are taking homes that ought by right to go to the people in this room, and your children and your grandchildren. It's simple economics. If you have fewer people, fewer illegal aliens, trying to buy homes, that means American citizens are finally going to be able to afford a home again. It's very, very simple economics."

Actually, the high cost of homes is related more to the corporations and investment firms buying up all the land that they can get. But Vance wouldn't want to mention that because they happen to be run by rich, white people who might want to share the wealth with him in 2028.

Don't let the fact that Vance's stumping was done at a Uline facility. Uline is owned by Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, who are very radical and very racist billionaires. I doubt that location was chosen and that rant was just a couple of coincidences.

H/T Aaron Rupar for the video