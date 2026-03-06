Fox Hosts 'Shocked' Trump Got A Pink Soccer Jersey From MLS Champs

Donald Trump's favorite Fox News morning show hosts were flummoxed that the MLS soccer champions Inter Milan gave Trump a pink T-shirt, which derides masculinity in their minds.

I'm only surprised they didn't claim it was a conspiracy by Messi to make Trump look weak.

On Fox and Friends, Ainsley Earhardt, Sean Hannity's girlfriend, stopped the discussion of the couch MAGAts and asked, "Why pink?"

The reason is obvious and would take 15 seconds to discover if these mopes and their producers bothered to find out.

Instead, they had to discuss a favorite topic of the radical right, masculinity.

EARHARDT: Why pink? Is that their color, or is it breast cancer? KILMEADE: I don't know. No, I was shocked that they picked pink, but it is distinctive, right? EARHARDT: It might be because someone on the team or someone who owns it, it might be, because I know that some teams do that with breast. KILMEADE: That would be an interesting, altruistic thing to do. I'm not sure they had that in mind, but the problem is, what are you wearing to show, like, every day's breast cancer day if we're pink? It's like, what do you do when you want it? You can't wear pink on pink. Black. Black. Yeah, just, there you go. All right, thank you for the color. I never thought we'd be talking about colors on the couch. EARHARDT: It's just interesting that a male team is pink. Yeah, it is. KILMEADE: It shows people are very comfortable with their masculinity. That's right. And they're chappy. I love it when a guy wears a pink button-down shirt. And you've made that clear. I love it. Sean used to do it. Right. The honeymoon is over. Right, no more pink. No more pink.

There's stupid, and then there's this.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is held annually throughout the entire month of October, idiots.

Messi is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, and the Inter Miami jersey is PINK!