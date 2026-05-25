Lindell Eyes Trump's Sedition Slush Fund

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow Guy, has announced he will file a claim with the Trump sedition fund. Lindell said that he had three separate companies - although he does not name the companies or what kind of business they are in -look into MyPillow's finances, and that all three said that MyPillow had averaged about $400 million in damages, including loss of sales, boycotts, debanking, and brand damage.

The legal eagles at Law & Crime looked into Lindell's claims and found that Lindell was blaming Operation Arctic Frost, the probe into the people and companies who funded the January 6 insurrection. Lindell claimed that Arctic Frost was why the FBI seized Lindell's cellphone at a Hardee's restaurant.

Law & Crime dove deeper and found that Lindell used that excuse in a filing for a court case where FedEx is suing him for failing to pay for their services:

Pushing back in court, Lindell denied knowingly making false statements and claimed to have discovered that MyPillow's at-one-time "inexplicable financial reversals" were "triggered as a result of Operation Arctic Frost, which had targeted My Pillow." "Lindell understands that FedEx alleges that Lindell knew he was making false statements about various potential financial options when Lindell mentioned them to FedEx. That is not true. At the time Lindell made various statements to FedEx, Lindell in good faith believed them to be true," court documents said. "Furthermore, Arctic Frost, Lindell now knows, precluded My Pillow or Lindell from obtaining loans or accessing other financial opportunities, including those Lindell discussed with FedEx." "Lindell further contends that Arctic Frost may well have destroyed any possibility of obtaining loans relied on by FedEx as well as other future events on which FedEx bases its fraud claim," the filing went on.

With all the court cases he's lost from making wild and unsubstantiated claims about voting machines and the 2020 elections in general, I'm sure that he is just salivating at the thought of getting hundreds of millions of dollars. Unfortunately, as the current regime is making all too clear, until we clean house, crime and craziness do pay.

At least he can use all his unsold MyPillow cases as money bags.