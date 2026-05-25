Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The more you tighten your grip, Tarkin, the more star systems will slip through your fingers." - Princess Leia Organa
By driftglassMay 25, 2026

On this day in 1977 film history was made with the big screen release of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, about which it is beyond my poor powers to add or subtract. But for those of you with long memories, perhaps you remember today's video presentation: "Troops" -- The "Star Wars"/"COPS" parody that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on July 18, 1997 and was subsequently distributed via the internet.

The Brad Blog: Republicans Are Revolting: ‘BradCast’ 5/21/2026

Open Letters by Mersault: I Lost My Temper in a MAGA Church.

Volts: Sooner than you think, electricity is going to be cheap, abundant, and boring.

Attention space nerds! An ancient solar storm left clues in tree rings and a famous poet's diary: 'Red lights in the northern sky'...

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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