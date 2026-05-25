Northampton County Residents Turn Out To Stop $5B Data Center

Developers said the project could generate 500 full-time jobs, hundreds of construction positions, and about $7 million to $8 million in annual tax revenue for the township.
By Susie MadrakMay 25, 2026

A proposed data center expected to cost more than $5 billion ran into intense resistance Thursday night in rural Pennsylvania, where residents packed a town hall meeting and delivered a clear message: They do not want their farmland and community identity sacrificed for a largely undefined mega-project.

During a three-hour informational session at Bangor Area Middle School, residents of Lower Mount Bethel Township voiced overwhelming opposition to the proposed Lower Mount Bethel Tech Center, according to WFMZ-TV. The event was organized by the project's major stakeholders, including Peron Development and J.G. Petrucci Co., rather than township leaders.

Developers described the proposal as a 1.2-gigawatt data center planned for a 450-acre site, with a projected cost exceeding $5 billion. They said the project could generate 500 full-time jobs, hundreds of construction positions, and about $7 million to $8 million in annual tax revenue for the township.

Still, major questions remain unanswered. Developers did not explain how many buildings the campus would include, how large those structures would be, or how they would be laid out across the property. There is also no confirmed end-user for the facility.

On Monday, I talked with opponents of the proposed data center in Lower Mount Bethel Township, and they were specifically concerned with where their Supervisor Board Chair Chris Cook stood on the issue. So today, I asked him directly: www.wfmz.com/news/area/le...

Rob Manch (@robmanch.bsky.social) 2026-05-10T23:41:52.605Z

Lower Mount Bethel Township residents packed a town hall to unanimously oppose a 1.2-gigawatt, $5 billion data center proposed for 450 acres of farmland.

In Mason County, Kentucky, the Fiscal Court voted May 16 to approve a 2,080-acre data center despite a family’s refusal to sell.

Tom Gibson (@tmgibs.bsky.social) 2026-05-24T16:45:48.163Z

the PJM board member VA and PA did not want getting on stage to tell everyone that people should be happy to pay for data center costs because they all use AI has gotta be a catastrophically bad look

🔌💡

Connor (@waldoch.bsky.social) 2026-05-13T17:00:34.196Z

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