'What The Hell': Trump Has No Idea What He's Reading Off His Own Teleprompter

During remarks on Thursday, Donald J. Trump found himself tripped up by his own script. Rather than own the material, he immediately put distance between himself and the words coming out of his mouth, telling the room it was simply what he'd been handed to read.

The President then went a step further, conceding he didn't actually understand what the language meant — leaving him reciting talking points he apparently couldn't explain if pressed.

Reading from prepared remarks honoring the Dodgers' title defense, Trump rattled off a string of stats — the team's Tokyo season opener, a record-breaking travel schedule, and a historic 229-day season — before admitting he had no idea what any of it actually meant.

"I don't know," he said. "That's a different kind of a fact mark than I ever heard of, but that's what they give me to read. So what can I tell you?"

"220 the longest season ever," he added. "I don't know what the hell that means."

We can relate, Mr. President, sir, because we rarely know what the hell you're talking about. Imagine if Biden said that. Oh, never mind, we're way past that point now.