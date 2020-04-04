Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

General Honoré Shreds Jared Kushner: 'He Has No Idea What The Hell He's Talking About'

Lt. Gen Russel Honoré has no use for the fumbled federal pandemic response or Jared Kushner's ignorance.
By Karoli Kuns
23 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

General Russel Honoré is not impressed with Jared Kushner at all. Nor is the former commander of the Katrina response impressed with the administration's handling of this terrible public health crisis.

And who can blame him? When the administration admits that they're distributing personal protective gear to the private market in order to pit states against each other, we've entered the Hunger Games part of the national nightmare we are in.

But General Honoré reserved his greatest disdain for Little Lord Fauntleroy Kushner and his BS about the national stockpile.

After playing Kushner's ridiculous claim during Thursday's marathon press conference/Trump rally that "the notion of the federal stockpile was it was supposed to be our stockpile not states' stockpiles they then use," Katy Tur asked the general to try and make sense of it.

"He has no idea what the hell he's talking about," Honoré said. "He almost remembered a slide he saw."

After explaining what that slide may have said, the general reiterated his first statement: "But he has no idea what the hell he is talking about and he may be confusing the situation more than he is adding to the clarity of the situation."

That's pretty much par for the course from this administration.

Watch the whole thing, because he explains how this response should be handled instead of how it's handled.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

General Honoré Shreds Pandemic Response

General Honoré Shreds Pandemic Response

Lt. General Honoré took charge of the response to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, and he says it's time for the military to take over part of the pandemic response, if only to get it out of the hands of incompetents like Jared Kushner.
Apr 03, 2020
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.