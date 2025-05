On this day, twelve short months ago:

"Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment in 2016 to the adult-film star Stephanie Clifford, known as Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump in 2006."

Let's go down Memory Lane...rather than the memory hole.

