Stephen Miller Needs A Shock Treatment

True to form, Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, took advantage of CNN's invitation to appear and launched into an unhinged rant about the future of the world and the US as a superpower.

The lesson for networks is: do not, under any circumstances, invite Stephen Miller on your airwaves.

Jake Tapper asked a simple question about who will lead Venezuela since Trump overlooked María Corina Machado. This prompted Miller to spew nonsense that it's some "US manifest destiny" to take over countries in and out of our hemisphere.

MILLER: First of all, all all Venezuelan experts agree all Venezuelan experts agree that it would be absurd and preposterous for us to suddenly fly her into the country and to put her in charge and the military would follow her and the security forces would follow her. This isn't... this is not a serious... It's not even a serious question. TAPPER: So should there be an election? MILLER: The... let me... if you give me the floor for 30 seconds, let me tell you what we are doing here, Jake.

Here is where Miller rips off an unhinged, bizarre rant of US history, like a man hyped up on the drugs he says Maduro is killing Americans with.

Miller: The United States, this is this is sort of foundational. The United States is using its military to secure our interests unapologetically in our hemisphere. We're a superpower. And under President Trump, we are going to conduct ourselves as a superpower. It is absurd that we would allow a nation in our own backyard to become the supplier of resources to our adversaries, but not to us to hoard weapons from our adversaries to be able to be positioned as an asset against the United States rather than on behalf of the United States. TAPPER: Sovereign countries should be able to do what they want to do. MILLER: The Monroe Doctrine and the Trump Doctrine is all about securing the national interest of America. For years, we sent our soldiers to die in deserts in the Middle East to try to build them parliaments, to try to build them democracies, to try to give them more oil, to try to give them more resources. The future of the free world, Jake, depends on America being able to assert ourselves and our interests without apology. This whole period that happened after World War Two, where the West began apologizing and groveling and begging. TAPPER: I don't even know what you're talking about right now. MILLER: It's what I'm talking about, Jake, is the idea. By the way, you do. I know you love doing that smarmy thing, Jake. And I was hoping to be better than this time. TAPPER: I'm just I asked you about if there should be an election. I asked you if there would be an election in Venezuela. That's what I asked. I said, why was the president so quick to dismiss Machado?

In what world has the US or our NATO allies been groveling and begging the world? This is insane MAGA hyperbolic garage.

An insane asylum of vainglory a-holes is running the US, and now, by their own claim, Venezuela.