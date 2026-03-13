Kash Calls In The UFC To Train His FBI Agents In Defense

Oh, here we go again. Kash Patel is playing out another of his "badass" fantasies, with a plan for UFC fighters to train prospective FBI agents. (Maybe we should just arrange a play date for him and Whiskey Pete?)

Patel and UFC CEO Dana White unveiled the “historic, first-of-its-kind” partnership, a two-day training seminar that will take place at the FBI Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, this weekend.

The plan is for top UFC fighters such as current interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, and mixed martial arts legend Renzo Gracie to provide tips and advice to student FBI agents before they enter the field. They are also expected to share unspecified “techniques and tactics” that could help train federal agents.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our FBI agents to learn and train with some of the greatest athletes on earth—helping the world’s premier law enforcement agency be even better prepared to protect the American people,” wanna-be Kash said in a statement.

