Kash Patel Wants To Bring UFC In To Train FBI Agents

Kash Patel wants to bring in trainers from the Ultimate Fighting Championship to beef up agents' martial arts and self-defense skills. Huh. This is what we ladies think of as "classic small dick energy," where height-deficient underachievers like Kash and Dan fantasize about life in a martial arts movie with themselves as the stars. Via Reuters:

The newly appointed director discussed the idea during his first video conference call with the bureau's 55 field office supervisors on Wednesday, said the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the call's contents because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Two people briefed on the matter said current FBI agents described the idea as "surreal" and "wacky."

The FBI declined to comment.

President Donald Trump is a fan of the sport, mixed martial arts bouts that pit two competitors against each other in a cage, and notably attended a UFC event in New York days after his November election victory, sitting with UFC President Dana White, who he counts as a close friend.

A UFC official said the UFC is "not aware of any information regarding UFC and FBI training."

During the call, Patel said that Dan Bongino, a far-right podcaster whom Trump tapped to be the FBI's deputy director, is a huge UFC fan and that he inspired Patel to try the training, one of the people briefed on the call said. Patel added that he thinks it is great, and is exploring a partnership between the FBI and the UFC.