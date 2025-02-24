A Familiar Clown Is Named To Help Run Kash Patel's Circus

You won't believe this one. But then, you probably will.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 24, 2025

Dan Bongino, former U.S. Secret Service agent and conspiracy theorist, has been chosen to serve as FBI deputy director. If you had any doubt about what Yambo has in mind for his revenge tour, this settles it. Because Bongino is dangerously cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs! Via the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump announced the appointment Sunday night in a post on his Truth Social platform, praising Bongino as “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country.” He called the announcement “great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice.”

The selection places two staunch Trump allies atop the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency at a time when Democrats are concerned that the president could seek to target his adversaries. Bongino would serve under Kash Patel, who was sworn in as FBI director at the White House on Friday and who has signaled his intent to reshape the bureau, including by relocating hundreds of employees from its Washington headquarters and placing greater emphasis on the FBI’s traditional crime-fighting duties.

The deputy director serves as the FBI’s second-in-command and is traditionally a career agent responsible for the bureau’s day-to-day law enforcement operations.

I present to you the next deputy director of the FBI!

Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T03:08:07.307Z

Our new Deputy FBI Director warns people not to talk to "the Feds". This podcast was just after the FBI exposed Tenet Media as a Russia-supported propaganda operation. Bongino: "Are people working with the Feds to try to ensnare other conservative influencers into this ALLEGED operation?" 1/

capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T02:43:25.352Z

That video was from @thetonymichaels on Twitter. Bongino is a prominent "Russiagate" voice - he claims, over and over, that the suggestion Russia intervened to help Trump is a "collusion hoax", a conspiracy to smear Trump, a plot. He now runs the FBI day-to-day. 2/
There's no Senate confirmation for FBI Deputy so Bongino is in office already. Here he is at the 2018 "David Horowitz Restoration Weekend" trying to explain how Obama illegally wiretapped Trump: "the first plan they do to hit the Trump team.. is they learn to manipulate these 'about' queries". 3/

capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T03:02:58.848Z

I don't have any optimistic take on this. Even if it's just looniness it still cripples the agency. Bongino as Deputy Director of the FBI would oversee the operations of the agency. It seems pretty clear that there will now be a team of agents looking for conspiracies against Trump. 5/

capitolhunters (@capitolhunters.bsky.social) 2025-02-24T03:08:32.752Z

