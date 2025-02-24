A Familiar Clown Is Named To Help Run Kash Patel's Circus

Dan Bongino, former U.S. Secret Service agent and conspiracy theorist, has been chosen to serve as FBI deputy director. If you had any doubt about what Yambo has in mind for his revenge tour, this settles it. Because Bongino is dangerously cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs! Via the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump announced the appointment Sunday night in a post on his Truth Social platform, praising Bongino as “a man of incredible love and passion for our Country.” He called the announcement “great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice.”

The selection places two staunch Trump allies atop the nation’s premier federal law enforcement agency at a time when Democrats are concerned that the president could seek to target his adversaries. Bongino would serve under Kash Patel, who was sworn in as FBI director at the White House on Friday and who has signaled his intent to reshape the bureau, including by relocating hundreds of employees from its Washington headquarters and placing greater emphasis on the FBI’s traditional crime-fighting duties.

The deputy director serves as the FBI’s second-in-command and is traditionally a career agent responsible for the bureau’s day-to-day law enforcement operations.