Kash Patel's Incompetence On Display At Kirk Shooting Presser

What's with the googly eyes?
Kash Patel's Incompetence On Display At Kirk Shooting Presser
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoSeptember 12, 2025

It has not been a good 48 hours for FBI director Kash Patel, the unqualified Trump sycophant put in charge of domestic law enforcement.

After the Charlie Kirk shooting, Patel issued a statement saying that the shooter was already in custody.

That was false.

The following day an ATF officer tried to stoke hatred against "the left" by telling in the WSJ, the ammo they found contained 'transgender ideology.'
.
That was wrong as well.

And as @shangalartheblack.bsky.social pointed out in response to the post below, "'Trans ideology' is a term that is exclusively used in right-wing media. It isn't even in the lexicon of the left. It's a complete giveaway and tell."

Bluegal Fran Langum #NoKings (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-09-12T13:23:26.690Z

Earlier today, Patel gave a press conference praising the FBI. The FBI that he himself has decimated because of Trump's lust for vengeance and desire for a cover-up for HIS crimes.

PATEL: In less than 36 hours, 33 to be precise, thanks to the full weight of the federal government and leading out with the partners here in the state of Utah and Governor Cox, the suspect was apprehended in a historic time period.

And I want to highlight what Governor Cox said.

This would not have been possible without you, the media, and you, the public.

That's why we went so public, so fast, and we're so transparent, and we're committed to that transparency.

The FBI didn't find the shooter, although putting up a $100K reward may have helped. It was the father of the shooter who turned his son in.

Continuing to make a fool of himself, even after the shooter's apprehension, Patel went full Zeus during the presser.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon