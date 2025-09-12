Kash Patel's Incompetence On Display At Kirk Shooting Presser

It has not been a good 48 hours for FBI director Kash Patel, the unqualified Trump sycophant put in charge of domestic law enforcement.

After the Charlie Kirk shooting, Patel issued a statement saying that the shooter was already in custody.

The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi.

We will provide updates when able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 10, 2025

That was false.

The following day an ATF officer tried to stoke hatred against "the left" by telling in the WSJ, the ammo they found contained 'transgender ideology.'

That was wrong as well.

And as @shangalartheblack.bsky.social pointed out in response to the post below, "'Trans ideology' is a term that is exclusively used in right-wing media. It isn't even in the lexicon of the left. It's a complete giveaway and tell." — Bluegal Fran Langum #NoKings (@bluegal.bsky.social) 2025-09-12T13:23:26.690Z

Earlier today, Patel gave a press conference praising the FBI. The FBI that he himself has decimated because of Trump's lust for vengeance and desire for a cover-up for HIS crimes.

PATEL: In less than 36 hours, 33 to be precise, thanks to the full weight of the federal government and leading out with the partners here in the state of Utah and Governor Cox, the suspect was apprehended in a historic time period. And I want to highlight what Governor Cox said. This would not have been possible without you, the media, and you, the public. That's why we went so public, so fast, and we're so transparent, and we're committed to that transparency.

The FBI didn't find the shooter, although putting up a $100K reward may have helped. It was the father of the shooter who turned his son in.

Yesterday: FBI director says a suspect is in custody, congratulates people, then says it’s not actually the guy.



Today: An ATF officer sends a right-wing influencer an initial report on “transgender ideology” on the ammo that officials later emphasize could be wrong. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 12, 2025

Continuing to make a fool of himself, even after the shooter's apprehension, Patel went full Zeus during the presser.