Kash Patel Tries To Save His Job On Fox News

Embattled FBI director Kash Patel has been facing criticisms for posting that they had the 'subject" in custody responsible for the Kirk shooting, but claimed on Fox and Friends that's not what he said.

Patel is taking a page from the Trump handbook of denying what he clearly said to rewrite the episode. In a lengthy interview with Fox and Friends, Patel framed his actions as heroic, necessary, and transparent, but when co-host Brian Kilmeade asked about the message saying they caught the guy when he hadn't, he lied.

Patel had clearly stated on X, "The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody."

Watch what happens in what appears to be a completely scripted Q&A on this sensitive topic.